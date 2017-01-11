Story highlights Water levels are rising at California reservoirs after storms

State has faced years of drought.

(CNN) Parts of California are reeling from winter storms that have triggered flooding, avalanches and forced dozens of people from their homes, but the heavy rain and snow could help ease the drought that has gripped the state.

The storms have dumped more than 7 inches of rain since Monday and the National Weather Service says 6-12 feet of snow have fallen in the Sierra Nevada.

#CAStorm brought plenty of powder for snow lovers! How about these 7 day Sierra #snow totals? ❄️ 6-12 FEET! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/AZpNQddNGf — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 11, 2017

Forecasters expect things to start drying out on Friday.

"Over the next 36 hours we could see around another inch of rain and the mountains could see 12-18 inches of additional snow," said CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward.

Authorities rescued 49 people in Hollister, California, on Wednesday after a neighborhood was flooded with 3 to 4 feet of water, according to the San Benito County Sheriff's Department. Another 59 people were evacuated.