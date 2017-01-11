Breaking News

CNN 10 - January 12, 2017

Updated 6:07 PM ET, Wed January 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0112_00040420
ten.0112_00040420

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN 10 - 01/12/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN 10 - 01/12/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

January 12, 2017

The U.S has made a large military deployment to Eastern Europe, and CNN 10 explains how NATO and Russia factor in. We're also incorporating presidential news and trivia into today's show, following President Obama's farewell address. And we're giving you a bear's eye view of the Arctic
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10