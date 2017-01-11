CNN 10 - January 12, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 12, 2017

The U.S has made a large military deployment to Eastern Europe, and CNN 10 explains how NATO and Russia factor in. We're also incorporating presidential news and trivia into today's show, following President Obama's farewell address. And we're giving you a bear's eye view of the Arctic

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More