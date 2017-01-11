Van Jones: I have 'emotional whiplash' after Trump, Obama events

(CNN) CNN political commentator Van Jones says he's suffering from an "emotional whiplash" after President Obama's farewell address and President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference.

"My head is completely still spinning," Jones said. "But to be honest, I'm actually skeptical of both of these guys for actually very similar reasons."

How does our divided nation come together? @VanJones68 continues the conversation during #TheMessyTruth https://t.co/qF3zC96tZc — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017

Jones, who returned as host of "The Messy Truth" series, asked Americans how the country can come together after a divisive and contentious election cycle. In the CNN special, Jones reflected on "the messy truth" of Obama's legacy and a Trump presidency.

Jones began with President Obama's final speech, which he called an "amazing celebration of American democracy." But he argued the state of the nation is not so uplifting; the country remains divided.

Jones asked if Trump can succeed where Obama failed.

