Trump says public doesn't care 'at all' about his taxes

Trump was asked if he would release his taxes to prove that he doesn't have ties to Russia

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump insisted at a news conference Wednesday that Americans "don't care at all" about his unreleased tax returns.

"I'm not releasing the tax returns because, as you know, they're under audit," he said at the event, his first since becoming President-elect.

Trump's comment are directly contradicted by most major public polls on the issue. A CNN poll from October found 86% of registered voters said they see paying taxes as every American's civic duty.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns since declaring his presidential candidacy, arguing that he can't release the information because he is under audit -- an excuse that tax lawyers have said should not prevent him from releasing those documents, even as Trump continues to insist it's the recommendation of his personal counsel.

"They've been under audit since the 1970's," a reporter began, but Trump interrupted. "Gee, I've never heard that. I've never heard that. You know, the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters, OK? They're the only ones," he said.

