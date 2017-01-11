Trump: Supreme Court pick within 2 weeks of inauguration

Story highlights Donald Trump indicated he's working off a list of 20 potential nominees he released during the campaign.

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate a Supreme Court justice within the first two weeks of taking office for the seat of the late Antonin Scalia.

Trump said he has already met with numerous candidates, and indicated he's working off a list of 20 potential nominees he released during the campaign.

The list is made up of mostly federal appellate court judges including Judge William Pryor, Diane Sykes, Steven Colloton, Neil Gorsuch, Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman. Joan Larson, who sits on the Michigan Supreme Court, is also near the top of Trump's list.

"I have list of 20, met with numerous candidates," Trump said.

"I'll be making the decision on who we will put up ... that will be probably within two weeks of the 20th," Trump said.

