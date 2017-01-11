Trump: Obamacare repeal and replace will happen 'essentially simultaneously'

Story highlights Donald Trump discussed the political liability that comes with trying to overhaul Obamacare

His choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services is an ardent opponent

(CNN) Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans will introduce proposals to repeal and replace Obamacare as soon as his nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, Tom Price, is approved.

In a news conference in New York City, the President-elect stressed that legislation to repeal President Barack Obama's signature health care law -- along with legislation to replace it -- will be considered "essentially simultaneously."

"We're going to be submitting -- as soon as our secretary's approved, almost simultaneously, shortly thereafter, a plan. It'll be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously," Trump said. "Probably the same day, could be the same hour."

Price, a Georgia congressman, has been one of the most ardent Obamacare critics and is among the few to introduce more detailed legislation to repeal and replace the law. His confirmation hearings will begin next week.

At the news conference, Trump also expounded on the political liability that comes with trying to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, saying that for the time being, the healthcare law is Democrats' problem to "own."

