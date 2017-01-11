Trump's new line: Mexico will reimburse US for wall

Story highlights Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that he would direct the construction of a full border wall with Mexico, and that he would coerce Mexico's government to pay for it

Trump said that early construction of the wall would be funded with US tax dollars in order to get started quickly, and promised that Mexico "will reimburse us"

(CNN) "Mexico is going to pay for it," has morphed into Mexico will reimburse the US for Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico, either directly or indirectly.

Trump insisted that Mexico will "reimburse us" for costs of building a wall on the U.S. -- Mexico border, and insisted that it will be a wall, "not a fence."

Trump's comments came during his first news conference as President-elect on Wednesday, and he maintained that he would be able to get Mexico to pay for the wall, eventually, despite flat rejections from Mexican government officials. But the President-elect said he'd rather build the wall and get payment from Mexico later.

"On the fence -- it's not a fence. It's a wall," Trump began. "We're going to build a wall. I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico, which we'll start immediately after we get to office, but I don't want to wait."

Trump argued that the use of US tax dollars to pay for construction of the wall would be temporary and done in the interest of speed. He promised that he would eventually be able to get Mexico to "reimburse us" for it.

Read More