Obamacare drama at Senate vote-a-rama

Story highlights Senate Republicans have votes to start Obamacare repeal process

The votes will likely extend past midnight Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Senate Republicans are poised to take the first step to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law by approving a budget blueprint that they've dubbed the Obamacare "repeal resolution."

But first, a political spectacle known as "vote-a-rama" will unfold on the Senate floor.

The largely symbolic exercise -- set to begin Wednesday evening and possibly stretching into the wee hours of Thursday -- is ripe for theater.

Democrats will use the late-night drill to publicly defend the Affordable Care Act and chastise their colleagues across the aisle for starting the process of overhauling a law that gives health insurance to some 20 million Americans.

Senators will introduce a series of amendments to the budget resolution, culminating in a marathon session of impassioned speeches and roll call votes. While these votes are non-binding and the budget resolution doesn't require the president's signature, the process will help crystalize the Democratic Party's top priorities as it looks to defend the major pillars of Obamacare.

Read More