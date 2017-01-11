Mexican president: 'Of course' we won't pay for Trump's wall

Story highlights The Mexican president continues to say he won't let Trump's key campaign promise happen

At a presser, Trump now says he'll force Mexico to reimburse the US for a wall

Washington (CNN) Mexico's president reiterated his nation will not pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border just hours after President-elect Donald Trump doubled-down on his campaign pledge to force the country to do so.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto made his comments at the end of a speech at an annual gathering of senior Mexican diplomats at the National Palace Wednesday. While stressing his desire for a positive relationship between the two countries and naming several issues on which he said they could cooperate, Peña Nieto assured his nation they would not be footing the bill for Trump's wall.

"It is evident that we have some differences with the new government of the United States, like the topic of the wall, that Mexico of course will not pay," Peña Nieto said in the address.

In the days following Congress coming back into session, reports have emerged saying Trump has moved to break with part of his signature campaign pledge -- telling members of Congress that US taxpayers would pay for the border wall and not Mexico. But at his news conference on Wednesday, Trump vociferously denied these reports in part.

Read More