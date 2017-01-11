US deploys radar in response to North Korea missile threat

Story highlights North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently said the test launch of an ICBM is in its final stages

The sea-based X-band radar can track long-range launches and provide crucial data

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon has deployed high-tech radar to keep watch for a potential North Korean long-range-missile launch in the coming months, according to a US defense official.

It is the first US military response to Pyongyang's claim it could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The sea-based X-band radar (SB-X) is able to track the long-range launches and provide crucial data.

The Sea-based, X-band Radar (SBX 1) transits the waters of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The radar, whose home port is in Hawaii, has deployed several times in the past to monitor North Korean missile activity. But it can only remain at sea for a certain, undisclosed, period of time, so military officials try to calculate the most significant times, the official said.