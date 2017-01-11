Potential Ivanka Trump house deed is posted

(CNN) The deed to the home where Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly moving publicly posted on Wednesday.

Tracy DC Real Estate, Inc., registered with the District of Columbia Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs just one week earlier, on December 15. Its address, available through public records, is the same location as the law offices of Duane Morris.

Duane Morris and a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Kushner will serve his father-in-law's administration as senior adviser to the president, the transition announced Monday. While Ivanka Trump has no formal title within the President-elect's administration yet, she played a key role advising her father during the campaign, and it is unlikely that will change.

