Ivanka Trump goes farther than her father in divestment

Story highlights Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president

Ivanka will also eventually have a West Wing role, sources have told CNN

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump is taking a step beyond her father when it comes to untangling herself from the family business.

Trump's eldest daughter will divest of significant assets, including all of her common stock, and convert her equity in the Trump Organization into fixed payments, per an official briefing on behalf of the transition.

Her decision to take these steps, according to the official, stems from her husband's participation in the administration not her father's. It was announced earlier this week that Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president.

But while Ivanka Trump has no formal title within the President-elect's administration yet, she played a key role advising her father during the campaign, and it is unlikely that will change. Trump transition aides are planning for an "Office of the First Family," in the East Wing where the current office of the first lady is located, sources familiar with the plan told CNN in December, and Ivanka is expected to play a prominent role in the White House.

Donald Trump, as president, is exempt from federal conflict of interest laws. But officials who work for him must agree to avoid business interests that could conflict with their government roles.

