Transportation secretary nominee Elaine Chao faces Senate panel

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Department of Transportation, Elaine Chao, will testify before a Senate panel Wednesday en route to what is expected to be an easy confirmation.

Chao has a long track record in Washington and is widely respected on both sides of the aisle. She was deputy secretary of transportation under George H.W. Bush, labor secretary under George W. Bush and she's the wife of one of the nation's most powerful Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to push forward with Congress on an infrastructure plan that could cost as much as $1 billion, and Chao would likely be both instrumental in helping pass such a measure and implementing it.

Chao, will sit before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for her hearing Wednesday morning, which occurs at the same time as Trump's secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson, testifies and Trump holds his first press conference since the middle of 2016.

The transportation nominee plans to pitch herself as a capable steward of a massive infrastructure modernization and expansion effort, according to prepared remarks for the hearing provided by the transition team. Her remarks also cast the current state of infrastructure in the country as a burden on the engine of the US economy.

