Trump revives familiar role: Provocateur

Story highlights As Trump heads to Oval Office, he stays true to his slash and burn style

A combative, indignant Trump draws sharp contrast to Obama farewell

(CNN) It's been nearly six months since Donald J. Trump has been at the podium taking questions from reporters. But his bravado, tart taunts of reporters, and his creative use of the facts were as dominant as they were throughout his campaign.

Trump veered in the opposite direction. He was confrontational, combative, piqued by his perceived mistreatment in the press, and insistent that he had the right to keep running his business the way he wanted.

Obama, as well as Trump's other predecessors, like to say that presidents grow into the role of commander-in-chief once they grasp the gravity of the Oval Office. Nine days away from the presidency, Trump isn't showing any evidence of that kind of transformation.

Instead, in an appearance that will serve as the prelude to his presidency, Trump showed he will keep playing the same familiar role: The self-assured provocateur who will slash anyone he believes might have crossed him. Esteemed institutions of government like the nation's top intelligence agencies won't be immune.

