Law firm representing Trump won Russia award in 2016

Story highlights Trump's relationship with Russia has been under intense scrutiny

Morgan Lewis is present all over the world

Washington (CNN) Morgan Lewis, a law firm representing President-elect Donald Trump, was named the "Russia Law Firm of the Year" last year by a group that ranks legal organizations.

Facing the press Wednesday for the first time since being elected president, Trump yielded a significant part of his news conference to an attorney from the law firm, which is helping separate him from his various business ties.

In highlighting its receipt of the Russia award, Morgan Lewis' website cites Chambers and Partners.

"This active Moscow office of an American firm offers top-level advice in regards to the energy sector and also houses very strong banking and M&A teams," Chambers and Partners writes about the award.

Morgan Lewis' award was first noticed by NBC correspondent Peter Alexander, who tweeted the discovery.

NEW: The law firm representing Trump during today's news conference won Russia Law Firm of the Year award in 2016. @NBCNews https://t.co/Aq1gpqUWAU — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 11, 2017

Read More