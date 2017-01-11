Sen. Dianne Feinstein has pacemaker installed

Story highlights Feinstein, 83, has represented California since 1992

Her office said the senator is "resting comfortably"

Washington (CNN) Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had a pacemaker installed on Tuesday, causing her to miss the second day of confirmation hearings for Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Feinstein, 83, has represented California since 1992.

She was absent from the beginning of the second day of confirmation hearings for Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general.

Her office said the senator "is working from home and resting comfortably after undergoing a routine, voluntary medical procedure on Tuesday to install a pacemaker."

"The 90-minute, non-emergency procedure at George Washington University Hospital went smoothly and she will return to a full schedule very soon," the statement added. "The decision to install the pacemaker was made after consulting with her doctor and was undertaken out of an abundance of caution."

Read More