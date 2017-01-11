Sen. Dianne Feinstein has pacemaker installed

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had a pacemaker installed on Tuesday, causing her to miss the second day of confirmation hearings for Sen. Jeff Sessions.
Feinstein, 83, has represented California since 1992.
She was absent from the beginning of the second day of confirmation hearings for Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general.
Her office said the senator "is working from home and resting comfortably after undergoing a routine, voluntary medical procedure on Tuesday to install a pacemaker."
"The 90-minute, non-emergency procedure at George Washington University Hospital went smoothly and she will return to a full schedule very soon," the statement added. "The decision to install the pacemaker was made after consulting with her doctor and was undertaken out of an abundance of caution."
Feinstein was present for much of the Alabama Republican's hearing Tuesday, where Sessions faced more than 10 hours of questioning from his colleagues. She was not seen at the hearing as it continued into the evening.
On Wednesday, Sessions was no longer answering questions, but witnesses chosen by senators on both parties on the committee were testifying and answering questions regarding Sessions' records.