Petraeus: Trump won't reintroduce torture

Christiane Amanpour's interview with David Petraeus airs Thursday at 2pm ET, 8pm CET.

(CNN) David Petraeus, former CIA director and US CENTCOM commander, told CNN he believes Donald Trump no longer wants to reintroduce torture.

He was asked by CNN's Christiane Amanpour, "Do you think Donald Trump has given up the notion that torture will be reintroduced under his administration?"

"Yes," he told her in an interview recorded Tuesday evening. Petraeus was among those under consideration for Donald Trump's secretary of state, before Rex Tillerson was eventually nominated, and has met privately with the President-elect.

JUST WATCHED Petraeus: I would have taken job with Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Petraeus: I would have taken job with Trump 01:35

"And for what it is worth, I have publicly, as you know, for a number of years stated that enhanced interrogation techniques -- whatever you want to call this -- (A) doesn't work -- it certainly doesn't work sufficiently to justify the enormous penalties that you will end up incurring as a result of doing that," Petraeus added.

Throughout the presidential campaign Trump pushed for the use of torture and enhanced interrogation techniques as a way to combat ISIS, though after winning in November, the President-elect has said that James Mattis, his choice to be the next secretary of defense, "surprised" him when he said he had not found waterboarding useful.

Read More