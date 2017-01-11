Acosta: Trump spokesman threatened to expel me

(CNN) CNN's Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta said Donald Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer threatened to expel him from Trump Tower if he attempted to ask another question after a contentious exchange with the president-elect during Wednesday's news conference.

"After I asked and ... demanded that we have a question, Sean Spicer, the incoming press secretary, did say to me that if I were to do that again I was going to be thrown out of this press conference," Acosta told CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper, speaking on "Inside Politics."

Spicer's threat came after Acosta pressed Trump to take a follow-up question after the president-elect assailed CNN for publishing a report Tuesday night on classified documents presented to President Obama and Trump which included allegations that Russian operatives claimed to possess compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

"Mr. President -elect since you are attacking our news organization can you give us a chance," asked Acosta.

"Not you," interjected Trump."[Y]our organization is terrible ... I am not going to give you a question ... You are fake news."

