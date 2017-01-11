Obama's posturing and lecturing is as divisive as ever

Story highlights Sexton: The worst failing of the Obama presidency, as judged by his own promise to unite the nation, has been his divisiveness

He is fortunate that he was able to give his version of events, on the record, one last time, before Republicans take power

Buck Sexton is a political commentator for CNN and host of "The Buck Sexton Show" on TheBlaze. He was previously a CIA counter-terrorism analyst. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) President Obama's final address to the American people went exactly as expected.

The outgoing commander in chief has always had a talent for giving speeches. In this, his last hurrah, he coupled soaring rhetoric about "change" with standard politician's bromides about America's greatness and bright future.

After eight years of very similar orations, this latest version had the tedious feel of a class review before the final exam.

It was a formality for all but the most devoted Obama supporters. Even the President himself quipped that he planned to make it "a little shorter" than other speeches.

The worst failing of the Obama presidency, as judged by his own promise to unite the nation, has been his divisiveness. In this speech, he even noted his role in the current climate of hyper-partisanship as "one of the few regrets" of his tenure. For a man much more prone to tout his greatness than admit a shortcoming, this brief admission spoke volumes.

