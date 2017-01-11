Never Trump Republicans, come on home

Brett J. Talley is a lawyer, author, one-time writer for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign and former speechwriter for Sen. Rob Portman. He is deputy solicitor general at the office of Alabama's attorney general. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) If Republicans still need reasons to unite behind President-elect Donald Trump, the next few days should provide plenty. This week, Democrats are busy slandering Sen. Jeff Sessions -- their friend and colleague of 20 years -- as a racist and a bigot , essentially re-enacting Hillary Clinton's "irredeemable deplorables" attack, albeit on a smaller, more personal scale.

To his credit and to the ultimate benefit of the nation, Trump has been far more conciliatory toward his erstwhile opponents than they would have been had Clinton won. And for the most part, they have responded by joining his team. Trump tapped South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for the important role of ambassador to the United Nations, and by all reports, Mitt Romney was high on Trump's list for secretary of state. And Trump has welcomed into his transition longtime campaign staffers and consultants who only a few months ago worked to defeat him.

This coming together of the party has been driven by Trump himself. Trump did not transform into a liberal the moment Clinton conceded, as many in the Never Trump camp warned he would. Instead, he has continued to champion the same conservative ideals that won him so much grass-roots support.

But before we all gather around the fire and sing "Kumbaya," there's still much work to be done. While Never Trump didn't mean never for many, holdouts remain, particularly in conservative media. Whether at The Wall Street Journal, the National Review, The Washington Post or in the feeds of millions of Twitter followers, their voices matter -- more for what they don't say than what they do. It's not as if the left ever intended to allow Trump a political honeymoon. He was always going to face attacks by Democrats and their allies. What Trump needs now is for smart, principled people to push back. He needs his own echo in the echo chamber.

It's true that Trump did just fine without that kind of support during the campaign. But that success was based on the sheer power of his personality. Governing is different than campaigning. If Trump wants to accomplish his goals, he'll need to convince a skittish and often skeptical Congress to go along with him. That job will be much more difficult if he is constantly fending off attacks from his own political base -- or if that same base is silent in the face of the Democratic political machine.

The Cabinet fights that are ramping up are simply a preview of things to come. Democrats aren't attacking Sessions because they actually believe he is a racist. If that were true, Booker wouldn't have been cozying up to him only a year ago. Rather, Democrats don't like Sessions because he's conservative. He'll do things such as enforce our laws on immigration and illegal drugs, a dramatic change from Obama's Department of Justice. But the left recognizes that the American people are actually pretty fond of the rule of law: Enter the race card.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Republicans must reply to these charges in kind. We need more moments like when William Smith -- the first African-American Republican chief counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee -- took to CNN to defend Sessions . If the American people only hear one side of the story, that's the side they are likely to believe.

Never Trump Republicans need not abandon their principles to do their part. There will be debates to come -- on trade, on spending, on national defense. But conservatives are also presented with an opportunity to reform the government, to implement good policies, and, yes, to make America great again. But it will only happen if conservatives are willing to swallow their pride and support a president they don't always like and with whom they haven't always agreed.

Because I can promise you this: The Democrats are ready for a fight.