Allowing guns by those with psychiatric problems makes no sense

Story highlights Mark O'Mara: After the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, one security measure isn't being discussed enough

Despite the Second Amendment, people who have mental health concerns shouldn't have guns, says O'Mara

Mark O'Mara is a CNN legal analyst and a criminal defense attorney. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The only real surprise with what happened last week in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was that people were surprised.

When we look at Esteban Santiago's actions with the benefit of hindsight, we could almost anticipate that a tragedy of this kind would occur somewhere at some time.

In November, Santiago went to an FBI office in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska, and told them the CIA was making him watch ISIS videos to control him.

Mark O'Mara

Since he wasn't an active threat, the FBI secured his firearm and the newborn he had with him, and contacted local law enforcement who brought him to a mental health facility for evaluation. We now know that he had four run-ins with law enforcement in 2016, including at least one for domestic violence; that he was hospitalized after returning from military service in Iraq; and, according to his aunt and uncle Ruiz and Hernan Rivera, had ongoing mental health problems. So, was this a failure of law enforcement? I think not; more accurately, it is a consequence of the rights and benefits we enjoy as citizens.

We Americans enjoy several inalienable rights, the combination of which allowed Santiago to do exactly what he did. As a foundation, we have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as outlined in the Declaration of Independence. Simply put, unless there is a compelling societal reason, we are to be left alone by the government.