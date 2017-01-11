Story highlights The two teachers were abducted in Afghanistan

The men in the video ask President-elect Donald Trump to negotiate their release

(CNN) The Afghan Taliban released a new video Wednesday purportedly showing two teachers from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul begging US President-elect Donald Trump to make a deal for their release.

What appears to be the first "proof of life" of kidnapped US citizen Kevin King, 60, and of Australian citizen Timothy Weeks, 48, was posted online by the Taliban and distributed to media outlets.

The two teachers were abducted together five months ago in western Kabul near the university.

On the video, Weeks, who says the recording was made January 1, says that four heavily armed Taliban soldiers kidnapped them one night in early August.

The two have a haggard look and appear emotional in the video. CNN has not independently verified the video.

