Stomach virus shuts Illinois high school for second day

Story highlights School district says students are displaying norovirus-like symptoms

800 students were absent at St. Charles East High School; classes now canceled

(CNN) An Illinois high school has canceled classes for a second day due to a stomach virus affecting nearly a third of its 2,500 students.

About 800 students at St. Charles East High School were ill with norovirus-like symptoms, according to Jim Blaney, the director of school and community relations for St. Charles District 303.

The school district said it was working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to more clearly identify the virus and following norovirus procedures in the meantime.

"The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and and Prevention) recommends that people with norovirus be symptom free for 48 hours before returning to normal activities.

"With that in mind, classes at St. Charles East High School are canceled on Wednesday, January 11, and will resume on Thursday, January 12," it said in a statement Tuesday.

