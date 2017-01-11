Jimmy Carter, cancer-free, crusades against Guinea worm

With a grin on his face, twinkle in his eyes and pep in his step, the 92-year-old former president sat down to talk with CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

The 39th president of the United States appeared to be in good health.

"I'm doing well," he said. "I'm very thankful, of course."

Carter talks with reporters in Chicago at a signing for his book "A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence and Power" in March 2014. In the book, Carter argues that the abuse and subjugation of women and girls is one of the biggest challenges the world faces.

From left, President Obama, Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2013. It was the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, which is best remembered for Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

As part of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Carter answers a question during a panel discussion at the University of Illinois in Chicago in April 2012.

In April 2011, Carter addresses students at the Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Cuban President Raul Castro greets Carter and his wife at the Revolution Palace in Havana on March 30, 2011. Carter was the first former U.S. President to visit Cuba since the 1959 revolution.

Carter and other former Presidents, including Clinton and both George Bushes, attend the Points of Light Institute Tribute to Former President George H.W. Bush in March 2011.

Carter hugs Aijalon Mahli Gomes at Boston's Logan International Airport in August 2010. Carter negotiated Gomes' release after he was held in North Korea for crossing into the country illegally in January 2010.

Carter delivers a speech in Seoul, South Korea, after receiving an honorary doctorate degree from Korea University in March 2010. During a four-day visit to South Korea, Carter urged direct talks with North Korea, saying a failure to negotiate nuclear disarmament might lead to a "catastrophic" war.

Carter walks out of the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem in August 2009. The Elders, an independent council of retired world figures, kicked off a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories in a bid to encourage Middle East peace efforts.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya speaks in June 2009 during a joint news conference with Carter in Gaza. Carter denounced the deprivations facing Palestinians in Gaza as unique in history, asserting that they are being treated "like animals."

Carter testifies in May 2009 during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on energy independence and security.

In February 2007, Carter speaks to children in Ghana on the seriousness of eradicating guinea worm disease.

Carter checks his notes while observing a polling station in Maputo, Mozambique, in December 2004. Since 1989, the Carter Center has been observing elections around the world to determine their legitimacy. The nonprofit organization was founded by Carter and his wife to advance human rights across the globe.

The Carters wave to the audience at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004.

Rosalynn Carter smashes a bottle of champagne against the sail of the USS Jimmy Carter during the submarine's christening ceremony in Connecticut on June 5, 2004.

Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean speaks beside Carter during a campaign stop in Plains, Georgia, in January 2004.

Carter adjusts his headphones at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, in January 2003. He proposed a referendum on Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's presidency or an amendment to the constitution as a way to end the political crisis in the South American nation.

Carter is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2002. He was recognized for his many years of public service, and in his acceptance speech he urged others to work for peace.

Students at the University of Havana listen to Carter outline his vision for improved relations between the United States and Cuba on May 14, 2002. The speech was broadcast live and uncensored on Cuban state television.

Cuban President Fidel Castro calls for time as Carter prepares to throw the first pitch at a baseball game in Havana, Cuba, in May 2002.

Carter works at a construction site sponsored by the Jimmy Carter Work Project in Asan, South Korea, on August 6, 2001. The Carters have been involved with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity since 1984.

Clinton presented Carter with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on August 9, 1999. Carter was recognized for his diplomatic achievements and humanitarian efforts.

From left, former President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Carter and Vice President Al Gore attend the Presidents' Summit for America's Future in Philadelphia in 1997. They helped clean up local neighborhoods as part of the effort to encourage volunteer service.

Carter addresses a United Nations interfaith service at New York's Trinity Church in September 1991. His speech was entitled "The Present Role of the United Nations in a Changing World."

The Carters wear glittering garlands and a turban given to them by Pakistani tribesmen at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in November 1986. They also received a pair of rams.

Before departing for Georgia following Reagan's inauguration, Carter holds his crying daughter as his wife blows a kiss at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

A blindfolded American hostage is paraded by his captors at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, in November 1979. Carter's inability to successfully negotiate the release of the hostages became a major political liability. The hostages were freed on January 20, 1981, the day of Ronald Reagan's inauguration.

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, right, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on September 6, 1978, at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. With Carter's help, terms of a peace accord were negotiated at Camp David. A formal treaty was signed in Washington on March 26, 1979, ending 31 years of war between Egypt and Israel. It was one of the highlights of Carter's presidency.

Carter jogs on the South Lawn of the White House in December 1978.

Three days before his birthday in 1978, Carter blows out candles on a birthday cake presented to him at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

Carter delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in January 1978. "Government cannot solve our problems," he said. Anti-government sentiment at the time was brought on by economic pessimism along with the end of the Vietnam War and the unraveling of the Watergate saga.

Carter, second from left, and his brother Billy, left, visit Georgia's St. Simons Island in 1977.

Chief Justice Warren Burger swears Carter into office on January 20, 1977, while Rosalynn Carter looks on.

Carter embraces his wife after receiving news of his election victory on November 2, 1976. Carter received 297 electoral votes, while Ford received 241.

Carter and U.S. President Gerald Ford debate domestic policy at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia in September 1976. It was the first of three Ford-Carter presidential debates.

After becoming the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 1976, Carter raises hands with running mate Walter Mondale at the Democratic National Convention in New York. Standing to Carter's right is his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy. Carter ran as a Washington outsider and someone who promised to shake up government.

Carter gets a haircut during his first year as governor of Georgia. He was inaugurated on January 12, 1971.

Carter shovels peanuts in the 1970s. Carter was the son of a peanut farmer, and he took over the family business in 1953 before his political career took off.

Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy on June 5, 1946, after completing the accelerated wartime program.

Carter, 6, poses with his sister Gloria in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, in 1931.

From 1977 to 1981, Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States. Click through the gallery to look back at moments from his life and career.

His melanoma fight

In the summer of 2015, Carter announced that he had a deadly form of skin cancer called melanoma , which was first found in his liver before it spread to his brain.

"The radiation treatment of my brain came first. The actual physical removal of a big part of my liver was effective," he said. "I'd say the new medication has been the key to success, perhaps."

Carter said his brain and body are scanned every three months to monitor his health. Another session of scans is scheduled for Thursday.

"For the last six months, I haven't had any sign of cancer in my liver, part of which was removed earlier, or in my brain, where I had four spots that were cancerous. So far, the treatment has been good," Carter said.

"I'd say that the new treatment, that lets my own body react to cancer without impediment, it's been the most effective new development," he said. "I still hope that I'll be able to survive the last case of Guinea worm."

'Watch out, Guinea worm; here comes Jimmy Carter'

In the mid-1980s, Guinea worm disease, caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis, afflicted about 3.5 million people annually in 21 countries across Africa and Asia.

The tropical disease causes painful fevers and grotesque swelling of various parts of the body, including sexual organs, Carter said. Many suffered as worms came out of their bodies

JUST WATCHED The Carters on eradicating Guinea worm Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Carters on eradicating Guinea worm 04:34

"My main regret is that when I was president of the United States and had a lot of authority and power and influence, I didn't know about these neglected diseases. I only learned about them after I'd been out of office for a year or so," Carter said.

For decades, the Carter Center has worked with ministries of health in nations around the world to track the number of cases of neglected tropical diseases and to help stop the spread of such diseases by providing health education and programs.

The center also has provided technical and financial assistance to national Guinea worm eradication programs to stop the actual transmission of the disease.

In 2016, the latest year for which data are available, there were only 25 reported human cases of the disease, in three countries: Chad, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

In 2015, there were 22 cases in those same countries, as well as Mali.

Carter announced the latest numbers at a news conference Wednesday.

He also said he plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump next week and to discuss disease-eradicating efforts with members of the Trump administration.

"The progress we have seen in restricting Guinea worm disease to these few cases in only three countries is a testament to the dedication of people in endemic areas to caring for their health and that of their communities," said Dr. Dean Sienko, the Carter Center's vice president of health programs, in a statement . "It's a privilege to partner with them as we tackle this challenge together."

While speaking with reporters, Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient , recalled a trip to a Guinea worm-infested village in Nigeria.

"We were traveling in a big motorcade," he said. "We were driving along, and elementary school children had a big sign that says, 'Watch out, Guinea worm; here comes Jimmy Carter,' That was almost as good as a Nobel Prize for me."

A new exhibition, "Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease," opened at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Wednesday, featuring photos, videos and artifacts that illustrate ongoing global efforts to eradicate diseases.