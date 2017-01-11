Breaking News

Jimmy Carter, cancer-free, crusades against Guinea worm

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 7:24 PM ET, Wed January 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

jimmy carter cancer treatment_00000000
jimmy carter cancer treatment_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Jimmy Carter: 'I'm doing well'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jimmy Carter: 'I'm doing well' 01:34

Story highlights

  • Jimmy Carter says there is still no sign of cancer in his body
  • The 92-year-old former president calls immunotherapy key to his success
  • "I still hope that I'll be able to survive the last case of Guinea worm," he says

(CNN)President Jimmy Carter wants to outlive Guinea worm disease.

With a grin on his face, twinkle in his eyes and pep in his step, the 92-year-old former president sat down to talk with CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.
    Carter needed no assistance walking up stairs and settling into his chair to discuss the Carter Center's efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease infections around the world.
    The 39th president of the United States appeared to be in good health.
    "I'm doing well," he said. "I'm very thankful, of course."
    Jimmy Carter&#39;s legacy
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    From 1977 to 1981, Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States. Click through the gallery to look back at moments from his life and career.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    From 1977 to 1981, Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States. Click through the gallery to look back at moments from his life and career.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 47
    Carter, 6, poses with his sister Gloria in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, in 1931.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter, 6, poses with his sister Gloria in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, in 1931.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 47
    Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy on June 5, 1946, after completing the accelerated wartime program.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy on June 5, 1946, after completing the accelerated wartime program.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 47
    Carter shovels peanuts in the 1970s. Carter was the son of a peanut farmer, and he took over the family business in 1953 before his political career took off.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter shovels peanuts in the 1970s. Carter was the son of a peanut farmer, and he took over the family business in 1953 before his political career took off.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 47
    Carter gets a haircut during his first year as governor of Georgia. He was inaugurated on January 12, 1971.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter gets a haircut during his first year as governor of Georgia. He was inaugurated on January 12, 1971.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 47
    After becoming the Democratic Party&#39;s presidential nominee in 1976, Carter raises hands with running mate Walter Mondale at the Democratic National Convention in New York. Standing to Carter&#39;s right is his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy. Carter ran as a Washington outsider and someone who promised to shake up government.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    After becoming the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 1976, Carter raises hands with running mate Walter Mondale at the Democratic National Convention in New York. Standing to Carter's right is his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy. Carter ran as a Washington outsider and someone who promised to shake up government.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 47
    Carter and U.S. President Gerald Ford debate domestic policy at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia in September 1976. It was the first of three Ford-Carter presidential debates.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter and U.S. President Gerald Ford debate domestic policy at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia in September 1976. It was the first of three Ford-Carter presidential debates.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 47
    Carter embraces his wife after receiving news of his election victory on November 2, 1976. Carter received 297 electoral votes, while Ford received 241.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter embraces his wife after receiving news of his election victory on November 2, 1976. Carter received 297 electoral votes, while Ford received 241.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 47
    Chief Justice Warren Burger swears Carter into office on January 20, 1977, while Rosalynn Carter looks on.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Chief Justice Warren Burger swears Carter into office on January 20, 1977, while Rosalynn Carter looks on.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 47
    Carter, second from left, and his brother Billy, left, visit Georgia&#39;s St. Simons Island in 1977.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter, second from left, and his brother Billy, left, visit Georgia's St. Simons Island in 1977.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 47
    Carter delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in January 1978. &quot;Government cannot solve our problems,&quot; he said. Anti-government sentiment at the time was brought on by economic pessimism along with the end of the Vietnam War and the unraveling of the Watergate saga.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in January 1978. "Government cannot solve our problems," he said. Anti-government sentiment at the time was brought on by economic pessimism along with the end of the Vietnam War and the unraveling of the Watergate saga.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 47
    Three days before his birthday in 1978, Carter blows out candles on a birthday cake presented to him at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Three days before his birthday in 1978, Carter blows out candles on a birthday cake presented to him at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 47
    Carter jogs on the South Lawn of the White House in December 1978.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter jogs on the South Lawn of the White House in December 1978.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 47
    Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, right, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on September 6, 1978, at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. With Carter&#39;s help, terms of a peace accord were negotiated at Camp David. A formal treaty was signed in Washington on March 26, 1979, ending 31 years of war between Egypt and Israel. It was one of the highlights of Carter&#39;s presidency.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, right, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on September 6, 1978, at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. With Carter's help, terms of a peace accord were negotiated at Camp David. A formal treaty was signed in Washington on March 26, 1979, ending 31 years of war between Egypt and Israel. It was one of the highlights of Carter's presidency.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 47
    A blindfolded American hostage is paraded by his captors at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, in November 1979. Carter&#39;s inability to successfully negotiate the release of the hostages became a major political liability. The hostages were freed on January 20, 1981, the day of Ronald Reagan&#39;s inauguration.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    A blindfolded American hostage is paraded by his captors at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, in November 1979. Carter's inability to successfully negotiate the release of the hostages became a major political liability. The hostages were freed on January 20, 1981, the day of Ronald Reagan's inauguration.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 47
    Outgoing President Carter, left, sits with President-elect Ronald Reagan en route to Reagan&#39;s inauguration in January 1981.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Outgoing President Carter, left, sits with President-elect Ronald Reagan en route to Reagan's inauguration in January 1981.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 47
    Before departing for Georgia following Reagan&#39;s inauguration, Carter holds his crying daughter as his wife blows a kiss at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Before departing for Georgia following Reagan's inauguration, Carter holds his crying daughter as his wife blows a kiss at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 47
    The Carters wear glittering garlands and a turban given to them by Pakistani tribesmen at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in November 1986. They also received a pair of rams.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    The Carters wear glittering garlands and a turban given to them by Pakistani tribesmen at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in November 1986. They also received a pair of rams.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 47
    Carter addresses a United Nations interfaith service at New York&#39;s Trinity Church in September 1991. His speech was entitled &quot;The Present Role of the United Nations in a Changing World.&quot;
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter addresses a United Nations interfaith service at New York's Trinity Church in September 1991. His speech was entitled "The Present Role of the United Nations in a Changing World."
    Hide Caption
    19 of 47
    From left, former President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Carter and Vice President Al Gore attend the Presidents&#39; Summit for America&#39;s Future in Philadelphia in 1997. They helped clean up local neighborhoods as part of the effort to encourage volunteer service.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    From left, former President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Carter and Vice President Al Gore attend the Presidents' Summit for America's Future in Philadelphia in 1997. They helped clean up local neighborhoods as part of the effort to encourage volunteer service.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 47
    Clinton presented Carter with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation&#39;s highest civilian honor, on August 9, 1999. Carter was recognized for his diplomatic achievements and humanitarian efforts.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Clinton presented Carter with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on August 9, 1999. Carter was recognized for his diplomatic achievements and humanitarian efforts.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 47
    Carter works at a construction site sponsored by the Jimmy Carter Work Project in Asan, South Korea, on August 6, 2001. The Carters have been involved with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity since 1984.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter works at a construction site sponsored by the Jimmy Carter Work Project in Asan, South Korea, on August 6, 2001. The Carters have been involved with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity since 1984.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 47
    Cuban President Fidel Castro calls for time as Carter prepares to throw the first pitch at a baseball game in Havana, Cuba, in May 2002.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Cuban President Fidel Castro calls for time as Carter prepares to throw the first pitch at a baseball game in Havana, Cuba, in May 2002.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 47
    Students at the University of Havana listen to Carter outline his vision for improved relations between the United States and Cuba on May 14, 2002. The speech was broadcast live and uncensored on Cuban state television.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Students at the University of Havana listen to Carter outline his vision for improved relations between the United States and Cuba on May 14, 2002. The speech was broadcast live and uncensored on Cuban state television.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 47
    Carter is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2002. He was recognized for his many years of public service, and in his acceptance speech he urged others to work for peace.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2002. He was recognized for his many years of public service, and in his acceptance speech he urged others to work for peace.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 47
    Carter adjusts his headphones at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, in January 2003. He proposed a referendum on Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez&#39;s presidency or an amendment to the constitution as a way to end the political crisis in the South American nation.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter adjusts his headphones at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, in January 2003. He proposed a referendum on Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's presidency or an amendment to the constitution as a way to end the political crisis in the South American nation.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 47
    Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean speaks beside Carter during a campaign stop in Plains, Georgia, in January 2004.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean speaks beside Carter during a campaign stop in Plains, Georgia, in January 2004.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 47
    Rosalynn Carter smashes a bottle of champagne against the sail of the USS Jimmy Carter during the submarine&#39;s christening ceremony in Connecticut on June 5, 2004.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Rosalynn Carter smashes a bottle of champagne against the sail of the USS Jimmy Carter during the submarine's christening ceremony in Connecticut on June 5, 2004.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 47
    The Carters wave to the audience at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    The Carters wave to the audience at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 47
    Carter checks his notes while observing a polling station in Maputo, Mozambique, in December 2004. Since 1989, the Carter Center has been observing elections around the world to determine their legitimacy. The nonprofit organization was founded by Carter and his wife to advance human rights across the globe.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter checks his notes while observing a polling station in Maputo, Mozambique, in December 2004. Since 1989, the Carter Center has been observing elections around the world to determine their legitimacy. The nonprofit organization was founded by Carter and his wife to advance human rights across the globe.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 47
    In February 2007, Carter speaks to children in Ghana on the seriousness of eradicating guinea worm disease.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    In February 2007, Carter speaks to children in Ghana on the seriousness of eradicating guinea worm disease.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 47
    The Carters arrive for President Barack Obama&#39;s inauguration in January 2009.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    The Carters arrive for President Barack Obama's inauguration in January 2009.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 47
    Carter testifies in May 2009 during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on energy independence and security.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter testifies in May 2009 during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on energy independence and security.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 47
    Hamas leader Ismail Haniya speaks in June 2009 during a joint news conference with Carter in Gaza. Carter denounced the deprivations facing Palestinians in Gaza as unique in history, asserting that they are being treated &quot;like animals.&quot;
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Hamas leader Ismail Haniya speaks in June 2009 during a joint news conference with Carter in Gaza. Carter denounced the deprivations facing Palestinians in Gaza as unique in history, asserting that they are being treated "like animals."
    Hide Caption
    34 of 47
    Carter walks out of the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem in August 2009. The Elders, an independent council of retired world figures, kicked off a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories in a bid to encourage Middle East peace efforts.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter walks out of the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem in August 2009. The Elders, an independent council of retired world figures, kicked off a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories in a bid to encourage Middle East peace efforts.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 47
    Carter delivers a speech in Seoul, South Korea, after receiving an honorary doctorate degree from Korea University in March 2010. During a four-day visit to South Korea, Carter urged direct talks with North Korea, saying a failure to negotiate nuclear disarmament might lead to a &quot;catastrophic&quot; war.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter delivers a speech in Seoul, South Korea, after receiving an honorary doctorate degree from Korea University in March 2010. During a four-day visit to South Korea, Carter urged direct talks with North Korea, saying a failure to negotiate nuclear disarmament might lead to a "catastrophic" war.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 47
    Carter greets South African leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg in May 2010.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter greets South African leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg in May 2010.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 47
    Carter hugs Aijalon Mahli Gomes at Boston&#39;s Logan International Airport in August 2010. Carter negotiated Gomes&#39; release after he was held in North Korea for crossing into the country illegally in January 2010.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter hugs Aijalon Mahli Gomes at Boston's Logan International Airport in August 2010. Carter negotiated Gomes' release after he was held in North Korea for crossing into the country illegally in January 2010.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 47
    Carter and other former Presidents, including Clinton and both George Bushes, attend the Points of Light Institute Tribute to Former President George H.W. Bush in March 2011.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter and other former Presidents, including Clinton and both George Bushes, attend the Points of Light Institute Tribute to Former President George H.W. Bush in March 2011.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 47
    Cuban President Raul Castro greets Carter and his wife at the Revolution Palace in Havana on March 30, 2011. Carter was the first former U.S. President to visit Cuba since the 1959 revolution.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Cuban President Raul Castro greets Carter and his wife at the Revolution Palace in Havana on March 30, 2011. Carter was the first former U.S. President to visit Cuba since the 1959 revolution.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 47
    In April 2011, Carter addresses students at the Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    In April 2011, Carter addresses students at the Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 47
    As part of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Carter answers a question during a panel discussion at the University of Illinois in Chicago in April 2012.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    As part of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Carter answers a question during a panel discussion at the University of Illinois in Chicago in April 2012.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 47
    From left, President Obama, Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2013. It was the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, which is best remembered for Martin Luther King Jr.&#39;s &quot;I Have a Dream&quot; speech.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    From left, President Obama, Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2013. It was the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, which is best remembered for Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 47
    Carter talks with reporters in Chicago at a signing for his book &quot;A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence and Power&quot; in March 2014. In the book, Carter argues that the abuse and subjugation of women and girls is one of the biggest challenges the world faces.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter talks with reporters in Chicago at a signing for his book "A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence and Power" in March 2014. In the book, Carter argues that the abuse and subjugation of women and girls is one of the biggest challenges the world faces.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 47
    Carter teaches Sunday School on Easter Sunday 2014 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Carter teaches Sunday School at the church several times a year. (Have you met Carter? &lt;a href=&quot;http://t.co/w6SVq3Ffhs&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Share your story&lt;/a&gt;.)
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter teaches Sunday School on Easter Sunday 2014 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Carter teaches Sunday School at the church several times a year. (Have you met Carter? Share your story.)
    Hide Caption
    45 of 47
    Carter signs his book &quot;A Full Life: Reflections At Ninety&quot; in Pasadena, California, in July.
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter signs his book "A Full Life: Reflections At Ninety" in Pasadena, California, in July.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 47
    Carter talks about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/20/politics/jimmy-carter-cancer-update/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his cancer diagnosis&lt;/a&gt; during a news conference at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Thursday, August 20. Carter announced that his cancer is on four small spots on his brain and he will immediately begin radiation treatment. He said he is &quot;at ease with whatever comes.&quot;
    Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
    Carter talks about his cancer diagnosis during a news conference at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Thursday, August 20. Carter announced that his cancer is on four small spots on his brain and he will immediately begin radiation treatment. He said he is "at ease with whatever comes."
    Hide Caption
    47 of 47
    01 jimmy carter02 jimmy carter03 jimmy carter04 jimmy cater05 jimmy carter RESTRICTED06 jimmy carter07 jimmy carter08 jimmy carter09 jimmy carter10 jimmy carter11 jimmy carter RESTRICTED12 jimmy carter RESTRICTED13 jimmy carter14 jimmy carter15 jimmy carter RESTRICTED47 jimmy carter48 jimmy carter RESTRICTED17 jimmy carter18 jimmy carter19 jimmy carter20 jimmy carter21 jimmy carter22 jimmy carter23 jimmy carter24 jimmy carter25 jimmy carter26 jimmy carter29 jimmy carter27 jimmy carter28 jimmy carter01 jimmy carter guinea worm31 jimmy carter32 jimmy carter33 jimmy carter34 jimmy carter35 jimmy carter36 jimmy carter37 jimmy carter39 jimmy carter40 jimmy carter41 jimmy carter42 jimmy carter43 jimmy carter44 jimmy carter45 jimmy carterJimmy Carter book RESTRICTED 05 carter 0820
    Read More

    His melanoma fight

    In the summer of 2015, Carter announced that he had a deadly form of skin cancer called melanoma, which was first found in his liver before it spread to his brain.
    Then, by winter, Carter made another announcement: He was cancer-free.
    Along with surgery and radiation, Carter received a new method of treatment called immunotherapy, which utilized his immune system to target cancerous tumors and rid his body of any evidence of cancer.
    "The radiation treatment of my brain came first. The actual physical removal of a big part of my liver was effective," he said. "I'd say the new medication has been the key to success, perhaps."
    Can your own immune system kill cancer?
    Can your own immune system kill cancer?
    Carter said his brain and body are scanned every three months to monitor his health. Another session of scans is scheduled for Thursday.
    "For the last six months, I haven't had any sign of cancer in my liver, part of which was removed earlier, or in my brain, where I had four spots that were cancerous. So far, the treatment has been good," Carter said.
    "I'd say that the new treatment, that lets my own body react to cancer without impediment, it's been the most effective new development," he said. "I still hope that I'll be able to survive the last case of Guinea worm."

    'Watch out, Guinea worm; here comes Jimmy Carter'

    In the mid-1980s, Guinea worm disease, caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis, afflicted about 3.5 million people annually in 21 countries across Africa and Asia.
    The tropical disease causes painful fevers and grotesque swelling of various parts of the body, including sexual organs, Carter said. Many suffered as worms came out of their bodies.
    The Carters on eradicating Guinea worm
    The Carters on eradicating Guinea worm

      JUST WATCHED

      The Carters on eradicating Guinea worm

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Carters on eradicating Guinea worm 04:34
    "My main regret is that when I was president of the United States and had a lot of authority and power and influence, I didn't know about these neglected diseases. I only learned about them after I'd been out of office for a year or so," Carter said.
    For decades, the Carter Center has worked with ministries of health in nations around the world to track the number of cases of neglected tropical diseases and to help stop the spread of such diseases by providing health education and programs.
    The center also has provided technical and financial assistance to national Guinea worm eradication programs to stop the actual transmission of the disease.
    In 2016, the latest year for which data are available, there were only 25 reported human cases of the disease, in three countries: Chad, Ethiopia and South Sudan.
    In 2015, there were 22 cases in those same countries, as well as Mali.
    Carter announced the latest numbers at a news conference Wednesday.
    He also said he plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump next week and to discuss disease-eradicating efforts with members of the Trump administration.
    "The progress we have seen in restricting Guinea worm disease to these few cases in only three countries is a testament to the dedication of people in endemic areas to caring for their health and that of their communities," said Dr. Dean Sienko, the Carter Center's vice president of health programs, in a statement. "It's a privilege to partner with them as we tackle this challenge together."
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    While speaking with reporters, Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, recalled a trip to a Guinea worm-infested village in Nigeria.
    "We were traveling in a big motorcade," he said. "We were driving along, and elementary school children had a big sign that says, 'Watch out, Guinea worm; here comes Jimmy Carter,' That was almost as good as a Nobel Prize for me."
    A new exhibition, "Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease," opened at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Wednesday, featuring photos, videos and artifacts that illustrate ongoing global efforts to eradicate diseases.