(CNN) He has played on nine US Ryder Cup teams and been an assistant to Davis Love, but now Jim Furyk will get his chance to lead the Americans against Europe in France in 2018.

Furyk named Love as his first vice-captain for the biennial event at Le Golf National when he addressed a news conference Wednesday.

Incredibly honored to be the 2018 @RyderCupUSA Captain. Really looking forward to the next two years and the journey to Paris! #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/khlVZzxpA5

"This is such an honor. I'm actually a little overwhelmed," Furyk told reporters at the PGA of America headquarters in Florida.

"It's no secret, it's been my favourite event my entire career. In my opinion the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf.

"It has the team work, the camaraderie, the competition, the passion, it brings fans together from worldwide.

"I just get chills thinking about all the events I've been able to participate in and now to sit here as the captain for 2018 is such an honor."

Furyk, who won the 2003 US Open, made his Ryder Cup debut in Spain in 1997 and last played at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2014.

He played on two winning sides -- at Brookline in 1999 and Valhalla in 2008 -- and was an assistant captain in last year's record 17-11 victory at Hazeltine.

Furyk was a member of the task force set up in the wake of the US's third defeat in a row and sixth in seven events at Gleneagles under Tom Watson.

The US last won on foreign soil in 1993 -- also under Watson -- and Furyk said his side would be under pressure in Europe, particularly given the raucous nature of the crowd in Minnesota last year.

Congratulations to Jim Furyk for becoming @RyderCupUSA captain.

Jim, I'm looking forward to our shared times ahead.#bringonParis — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 11, 2017

"The European fans will be out in full force," he said. "We've got our work cut out but I'm really looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting started."

The Pennsylvania native was also second in last year's US Open and shot the joint lowest score in PGA Tour history when he carded 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in June.

The 17-time PGA Tour winner holds the record with Phil Mickelson of the most US Ryder Cup matches lost (20).

"His accomplishments as a player are well known, but his inherent competitive spirit and leadership traits are what made his candidacy so attractive," said PGA of America president Paul Levy.

"Jim offers the total package and is well suited for the task at hand."

The 2018 Ryder Cup will take place in the French capital from September 28-30.