Story highlights Jim Furyk named US captain

46-year-old played on nine US teams

Won two, lost seven from 1997-2004

(CNN) He has played on nine US Ryder Cup teams and been an assistant to Davis Love, but now Jim Furyk will get his chance to lead the Americans against Europe in France in 2018.

The 46-year-old has been named Love's successor for next year's matches against a European team led by Denmark's Thomas Bjorn on the outskirts of Paris.

Furyk named Love as his first vice-captain for the biennial event at Le Golf National when he addressed a news conference Wednesday.

.@JimFuryk has played for nine different U.S. Captains. He says he would love to tap into those "resources". — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) January 11, 2017

"I get chills thinking about all the events I've been able to participate in, and now to sit here as the captain for 2018 is such an honor," Furyk told reporters at the PGA of America headquarters in Florida.

"It's no secret this has been my favorite event through my entire career. It embodies everything that is special about golf."

