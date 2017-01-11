Breaking News

Premier League: Cohen Bramall goes from unemployment to Arsenal in a week

By Chris Murphy, CNN

Updated 5:36 AM ET, Wed January 11, 2017

Cohen Bramall (right) has jumped from the eighth tier of English football to the first with Arsenal.
Story highlights

  • Arsenal sign Cohen Bramall
  • Bramall lost job just before Arsenal trial
  • 20-year-old says it is a "dream come true"

(CNN)"Mental" was the word footballer Cohen Bramall chose to describe how he went from unemployment to English Premier League footballer in just a matter of days.

The 20-year-old lost his temporary job at a luxury car manufacturer on Tuesday December 20, but the next day was offered a trial by Arsenal. The London club confirmed his signing on January 10.
    Now he's rubbing shoulders with stars like Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and the scorer of that recent memorable scorpion kick, Olivier Giroud.
    "Incredible, incredible. It's a dream come true. I can't believe that I'm here already, it's mental," the youngster told the Gunners' official website.
    Bramall's signing for a nominal fee from non-league side Hednesford Town is a world away from the extravagant spending that usually surrounds the January transfer window.
    'Gobsmacked'

    English Premier League clubs lavished £175 million ($212m) in the 2016 January transfer window, according to Deloitte, and are jostling to complete more multi-million deals this time round.
    But even the Premier League's financial might is struggling to compete with the current spending power in China, typified by Shanghai SIPG splashing out a reported transfer fee of $72 million to capture Brazil midfielder Oscar from Arsenal's rivals Chelsea last month.
    It might be at the opposite end of the cash spectrum but Bramall's deal -- the transfer fee was reportedly worth £40,000 ($48,600) -- with Arsenal was particularly timely, given the left-back had lost his job with Bentley at Crewe in north west England just 24 hours before he first linked up with Arsene Wenger's outfit.
    A Bentley spokesman told CNN that Bramall had been one of 150 temporary employees whose "assignments had come to an end."
    "I was on the production line, filling up cars with gasses, brake fluid, washer fluid and all that. Day in day out, Monday to Friday, 6.30am until 5.15pm," Bramall explained of his job.
    "I played a game at Birmingham City on a Monday. Then on the Tuesday, I was made redundant from Bentley Motors and on the Wednesday, Arsenal came in.
    "I was gobsmacked and took the chance with both hands. I drove down on the Wednesday and trained with the first team on Thursday and Friday. Then they offered me a deal.
    "It's mental because you're there watching Match of the Day and then the next minute you're there on the same pitch as Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech and Olivier Giroud.
    French striker Olivier Giroud scored one of the goals of the English Premier League season on New Year&#39;s Day.
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    French striker Olivier Giroud scored one of the goals of the English Premier League season on New Year's Day.
    Giroud&#39;s acrobatic back heel came in the 17th minute of a 2-0 victory for Arsenal over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    Giroud's acrobatic back heel came in the 17th minute of a 2-0 victory for Arsenal over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
    Giroud&#39;s manager Arsene Wenger described his effort as a work of art. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;It was an exceptional goal, because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement ...&quot; Wenger said.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;After that, it was a reflex. Any goal-scorer is ready to take any part of his body, even if it&#39;s the little toe, to score a goal and Olivier had that kind of reflex. He transformed that goal, I would say, into art.&quot;
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    Giroud's manager Arsene Wenger described his effort as a work of art.
    "It was an exceptional goal, because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement ..." Wenger said.
    "After that, it was a reflex. Any goal-scorer is ready to take any part of his body, even if it's the little toe, to score a goal and Olivier had that kind of reflex. He transformed that goal, I would say, into art."
    The Arsenal striker&#39;s goal comes hot on the heels of a similar strike by Manchester United&#39;s Henrikh Mkhitaryan in its win over Sunderland on December 26.
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    The Arsenal striker's goal comes hot on the heels of a similar strike by Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in its win over Sunderland on December 26.
    After the game, Giroud was modest about his wonder goal. &quot;I have maximum luck,&quot; the French international said.
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    After the game, Giroud was modest about his wonder goal. "I have maximum luck," the French international said.
    Giroud added: &quot;I was off balance and I tried to deflect it -- in this position, you can&#39;t do something else. I&#39;ve never done this before, so it&#39;s all about luck. It&#39;s a great feeling.&quot;
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    Giroud added: "I was off balance and I tried to deflect it -- in this position, you can't do something else. I've never done this before, so it's all about luck. It's a great feeling."
    Victory over Crystal Palace sees Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    Victory over Crystal Palace sees Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
    Giroud has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Arsenal this season.
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    Giroud has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Arsenal this season.
    Arsenal&#39;s next league game is against Bournemouth on Tuesday.
    Photos: The 'art' of scoring
    Arsenal's next league game is against Bournemouth on Tuesday.
    "It still hasn't hit me now and I don't know when it will hit me. But like I say, I know I've got to take the opportunity."

    'Exciting prospect'

    Bramall might have swapped the eighth-tier Northern Premier League Premier Division for the Premier League but he'll have to prove his worth in Arsenal's Under-23 squad before graduating to the big league.
    He had unsuccessful trials for fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday, who play in England's second tier, before his big-time breakthrough at the Gunners.
    His move echoes the rise of Jamie Vardy, who progressed from non-league football to help Leicester City pull off a major shock by winning the Premier League last season.
    "[Bramall] is a young, promising left back who has a lack of experience at the top level but who has fantastic ingredients," Wenger told Arsenal's official site.
    "He has tremendous pace, a good left foot, a great desire to do well. Overall, he's a very exciting prospect."

    'Mental test'

    Wenger said of the grounding players get in non-league football: "It's a mental test -- do you love football enough?
    "Are you ready enough to fight [to show] that you are above this level and that you absolutely want to come back? Players like (Olivier) Giroud and (Laurent) Koscielny have had that test. They are similar to that. Once they get up, they really mean it."
    Bramall has a long way to go to make as big an impression on Arsenal as his favorite player from the club growing up.
    "Thierry Henry, there's no doubt," he said. "He was a top, top player. Straight away I'll say Thierry Henry.
    "I liked the cockiness about him, the way he put himself about on the pitch. He was a top player and again it's mad that I'm here because he's been here ... it's just crazy."