Story highlights Couple refused to send their daughters to school swimming lessons

Court rules "successful social integration" takes precedence over parents' wishes

(CNN) A Swiss couple had no legal grounds for keeping their Muslim daughters out of mandatory swim classes with boys at their co-ed school, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.

Aziz Osmanoglu and Sehabat Kocabas, who also are Turkish nationals, refused for religious reasons to send their two daughters to swimming lessons at their school in Basel, Switzerland.

The parents, who have been pressing this case for nearly a decade, argued that sending their children to swimming lessons with boys contravened Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights -- the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

But the court on Tuesday rejected the argument, stating that "school played a special role in the process of social integration."

Court: 'Integration' a priority

