Breaking News

Swiss Muslim girls must learn to swim with boys, court rules

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 2:15 PM ET, Wed January 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Hijab:&lt;/strong&gt; The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Burkini:&lt;/strong&gt; The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Burqa:&lt;/strong&gt; This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Niqab: &lt;/strong&gt;The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Chador:&lt;/strong&gt; The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
05 muslim headscarves explainer02 muslim headscarves explainer hijab07 muslim headscarves explainer Burkini06 muslim headscarves explainer burqa01 muslim headscarves explainer niqab04 muslim headscarves explainer chador

Story highlights

  • Couple refused to send their daughters to school swimming lessons
  • Court rules "successful social integration" takes precedence over parents' wishes

(CNN)A Swiss couple had no legal grounds for keeping their Muslim daughters out of mandatory swim classes with boys at their co-ed school, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.

Aziz Osmanoglu and Sehabat Kocabas, who also are Turkish nationals, refused for religious reasons to send their two daughters to swimming lessons at their school in Basel, Switzerland.
    Taking a swim to show solidarity
    exp France's Burkini Ban Controversy _00004309

      JUST WATCHED

      Taking a swim to show solidarity

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Taking a swim to show solidarity 03:30
    The parents, who have been pressing this case for nearly a decade, argued that sending their children to swimming lessons with boys contravened Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights -- the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.
    But the court on Tuesday rejected the argument, stating that "school played a special role in the process of social integration."

    Court: 'Integration' a priority

    Read More
    The court ruled that Swiss officials' goal to facilitate each child's "successful social integration according to local customs" took precedence over the parents' wishes to have their daughters excused from swimming lessons.
    Forget the burkini ban: France's Muslims have much bigger problems
    Court officials noted that Swiss authorities had offered the parents flexibility by allowing the daughters to wear a burkini, a light swimsuit that covers the whole body except the face, hands and feet.
    What in the World: To ban or not to ban the burkini
    exp GPS 0918 WITW Burkini_00003301

      JUST WATCHED

      What in the World: To ban or not to ban the burkini

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What in the World: To ban or not to ban the burkini 04:15
    The parents first incurred a fine of $1,352 in 2010 for refusing to comply, according to the court.
    If the children had been older at the time, they would have qualified for an exception in Swiss law available to girls who have reached the age of puberty.
    Swiss lawmaker wants hijab banned from passport photos
    The couple's daughters will turn 18 and 16 this year.
    Efforts at mediation between the parents and the school had failed.
    Two earlier appeals were dismissed. The couple can appeal the latest judgment.