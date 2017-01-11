'This Is Us' star on Toby's fate

Story highlights Actor Chris Sullivan is relieved fans know what happened

He said his character's fate is all anyone has wanted to talk about

This story contains spoilers about Tuesday night's episode of "This Is Us."

(CNN) "This Is Us" fans have been on pins and needles awaiting the fate of Toby.

In a midseason cliffhanger, the character collapsed from a heart attack on Christmas Eve.

When the hit NBC series returned Tuesday night, viewers learned he had survived -- to the delight of many.

Chris Sullivan, the actor who portrays Toby, told "Entertainment Tonight" he's relieved he no longer has to answer inquiries about the character.

"It was all anybody wanted to talk about over the holidays, and so now I don't have to keep the secret anymore," he said. "He made it."

Read More