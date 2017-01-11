'La La Land' cast on why the musical is best suited for the big screen

(CNN) With its sprawling and chromatic cinematography, "La La Land" is a beautiful, big screen experience. Starting this weekend, you'll be able to see the film on even bigger screens.

It's an interesting match for IMAX, which more frequently features explosive blockbusters than romantic musicals.

But according to director Damien Chazelle, "La La Land's" retro Hollywood feel is a great fit for the format.

"Instead of explosions and monsters, we're showing dance numbers and technicolor palettes and sweeping strings recorded the old fashioned way," Chazelle said in an interview promoting the movie's IMAX release. "It's kind of an old Hollywood approach to big screen movie making that I love, that we don't see much of anymore."

