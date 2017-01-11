Given that Audrey Hepburn couldn't sing, her casting in 1964's "My Fair Lady" was a head-scratcher -- particularly when they could've gone with Julie Andrews, who a) could sing and b) had played the role before. The drama came to a head at the 1965 Oscars, when the Academy gave Hepburn the cold shoulder and handed Andrews the Best Actress Oscar for "Mary Poppins."

Given that Audrey Hepburn couldn't sing, her casting in 1964's "My Fair Lady" was a head-scratcher -- particularly when they could've gone with Julie Andrews, who a) could sing and b) had played the role before. The drama came to a head at the 1965 Oscars, when the Academy gave Hepburn the cold shoulder and handed Andrews the Best Actress Oscar for "Mary Poppins."

With "Fifty Shades of Grey," fans were outraged over Dakota Johnson and Charlie Hunnam (who dropped out and was replaced by Jamie Dornan) being named as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in the adaptation of E.L. James' racy best-seller.

With "Fifty Shades of Grey," fans were outraged over Dakota Johnson and Charlie Hunnam (who dropped out and was replaced by Jamie Dornan) being named as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in the adaptation of E.L. James' racy best-seller.

(CNN) A year ago there was an uproar when it was announced that a white actor, Joseph Fiennes, would be portraying Michael Jackson in a British TV production.

"Urban Myths" tells a series of stories, including a fabled one in which Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) supposedly took a cross-country road trip after 9/11.

The trailer has Twitter beside itself.

"The most disrespectful thing I've ever seen" one person tweeted.

The most disrespectful thing I've ever seen!⚡️ "Here's your first look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson"https://t.co/nPrgsskcWn — 🌟 (@PXRTYSTAR) January 11, 2017

I hope it loses every single dime of its budget. Every single dime. #UrbanMyths https://t.co/99qCA2lkzn — Keith Powell (@KeithPowell) January 11, 2017

ok so joseph fiennes as michael jackson is literally the most heinous sight. — rula al-nasrawi (@rulaoftheworld) January 11, 2017

In a 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jackson rejected the idea of having a white actor portray him onscreen. Winfrey had asked him about reports that he wanted Pepsi to cast a white actor to play him as a child in a commercial.

"That is so stupid," Jackson said. "That's the most ridiculous, horrifying story I've ever heard. It's crazy."

The film is not a biopic, he exclaimed, and said "It's Michael in his last days when, I have to say, he did look quite frankly rather differently than when we grew up with him in the '80s or earlier."

"The decision with the casting and the producers -- I wrangled with it, I was confused and shocked at what might come my way, and I knew the sensitivity, especially to Michael's fans and to Michael's family," Fiennes said. "It doesn't negate who he was."