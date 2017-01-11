Story highlights The trailer for "Urban Myths" was released Wednesday

Fans are calling it "disrespectful"

(CNN) A year ago there was an uproar when it was announced that a white actor, Joseph Fiennes, would be portraying Michael Jackson in a British TV production.

The trailer for the project -- released Wednesday -- has done little to assuage that furor.

"Urban Myths" tells a series of stories, including a fabled one in which Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) supposedly took a cross-country road trip after 9/11.

The trailer has Twitter beside itself.