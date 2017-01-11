'Homeland' again imitates life with CIA-White House rift

(CNN) "Homeland" has often been eerily prescient in terms of art imitating the real-life battle against terrorism. The sixth season cheats a bit in that regard but still conjures thriller-style escapism informed by thought-provoking real-world echoes.

The aforementioned cheat involves setting the story during the period between election and inauguration. The striking parallel is that the President-elect might be inordinately hostile to the CIA, causing its leaders to begin bracing for the worst.

As proof that the writers' crystal ball wasn't entirely clear, said commander in chief is a woman, played by Elizabeth Marvel, who also sought the office on "House of Cards."

Meanwhile, the show's damaged heroine, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), has moved on to a new career assisting Muslim-Americans caught up in the government's anti-terror furor -- including a young man introduced shooting videos documenting past U.S. atrocities.

How that plot will intersect with the machinations regarding her old boss Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and the agency remains murky after two installments that raise more questions than answers, reflecting "Homeland's" habit of slowly laying out its cards.

