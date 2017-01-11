Where A-listers go for outrageous car designs

Breaking News

Where the Kardashians, Justin Bieber and more go for outrageous car designs

Will.i.am turned to West Coast Customs to upgrade his 1958 Corvette.
Will.i.am turned to West Coast Customs to upgrade his 1958 Corvette.
Justin Bieber had this Ferrari 458 Liberty Walk customized.
Justin Bieber had this Ferrari 458 Liberty Walk customized.
This light blue Ferrari 458 Spider belongs to Kylie Jenner.
This light blue Ferrari 458 Spider belongs to Kylie Jenner.
This BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe was customized for Yousef Erakat, the face of the popular fouseyTUBE YouTube channel.
This BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe was customized for Yousef Erakat, the face of the popular fouseyTUBE YouTube channel.
This Pink BMW i8 was designed for makeup artist and entrepreneur Jeffree Star.
This Pink BMW i8 was designed for makeup artist and entrepreneur Jeffree Star.
Rapper Post Malone owns this white Lincoln Continental.
Rapper Post Malone owns this white Lincoln Continental.
This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN)When it comes to over-the-top custom cars, one company stands above the rest in terms of fame and reputation.

Wild, wacky, impossible: The world's most outrageous concept cars
The Los Angeles-based West Coast Customs team prides itself on spectacular one-off vehicles that seem to defy the limits of convention and logic.
This is where you go for elaborate paint jobs, unusual interiors, and groundbreaking concepts that wouldn't look out of place in "Mad Max" universe or the Batcave.
    "When customers come to me, we say if you can dream it, we can build it," says Ryan Friedlinghaus, who co-founded WCC in 1994. "When you come here, everything automobile, everything that drives on the road, we can do it here."
    WCC's A-list customer base includes Will.i.am, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Shaquille O'Neal, for whom they've built more than 35 cars.
    Watch the video above to find out more about West Coast Customs' singular cars.