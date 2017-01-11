Where A-listers go for outrageous car designs

This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN) When it comes to over-the-top custom cars, one company stands above the rest in terms of fame and reputation.

The Los Angeles-based West Coast Customs team prides itself on spectacular one-off vehicles that seem to defy the limits of convention and logic.

This is where you go for elaborate paint jobs, unusual interiors, and groundbreaking concepts that wouldn't look out of place in "Mad Max" universe or the Batcave.

"When customers come to me, we say if you can dream it, we can build it," says Ryan Friedlinghaus, who co-founded WCC in 1994. "When you come here, everything automobile, everything that drives on the road, we can do it here."

WCC's A-list customer base includes Will.i.am, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Shaquille O'Neal, for whom they've built more than 35 cars.

