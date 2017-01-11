Breaking News

Need for speed: Patrick Dempsey's love of the racetrack

Updated 10:07 AM ET, Wed January 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Patrick Dempsey's love of the racetrack
Patrick Dempsey's love of the racetrack

    JUST WATCHED

    Patrick Dempsey's love of the racetrack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN)Patrick Dempsey still remembers the day he bought his first Porsche.

"It was a 1963 356. It was on the street in Santa Monica with a 'For Sale' sign," he told CNN Style presenter Derek Blasberg. "I'd just finished a movie called "Can't Buy Me Love," and I spent my entire paycheck on that car."
Classic beauty: Kendall Jenner&#39;s unknown passion for vintage cars
Kendall Jenner's unknown passion
Since then, Porsche has been one of the former "Grey's Anatomy" star's favorite marques. It's a fitting pair, too -- since 1948, Porsche models have claimed 30,000 racing victories, and, for the last 10 years, Dempsey has competed on the track himself, both as a driver and as co-owner of Dempsey Proton Racing.
    In 2015, the team won the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and came in second in their class at 24 Hours of Le Mans -- driving Porsches in both races.
    Read: David Gandy drives the resurrected Jaguar XKSS
    Read More
    "The whole concept and design behind Porsche was to go racing and performance. That's really the legacy," he said. "I like to drive them, and you want to look at them because they are sculptural, they're beautiful to look at... You look at the Porsche line, it's just so identifiable, and it's so iconic."
    Watch the video above to find out more about Patrick Dempsey's adventures on the race track.