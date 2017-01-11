Patrick Dempsey's love of the racetrack

This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN) Patrick Dempsey still remembers the day he bought his first Porsche.

"It was a 1963 356. It was on the street in Santa Monica with a 'For Sale' sign," he told CNN Style presenter Derek Blasberg. "I'd just finished a movie called "Can't Buy Me Love," and I spent my entire paycheck on that car."

Since then, Porsche has been one of the former "Grey's Anatomy" star's favorite marques. It's a fitting pair, too -- since 1948, Porsche models have claimed 30,000 racing victories, and, for the last 10 years, Dempsey has competed on the track himself, both as a driver and as co-owner of Dempsey Proton Racing.

In 2015, the team won the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and came in second in their class at 24 Hours of Le Mans -- driving Porsches in both races.

