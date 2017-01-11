The Lamborghini Miura conquers the bullring

This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN) Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini Miura, considered by many to be the world's first supercar.

Positioned as the world's fastest production car when it was unveiled at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, the Miura was named after the fearsome Spanish Miura fighting bull.

"Mr. Lamborghini was born under the star sign of Taurus, and as he intended his sports car to be a rival of Ferrari, it was perhaps natural that he would choose a bull as his counterpart, as his adversary to Ferrari's prancing horse," said Simon Kidston, founder of the Kidston SA dealership.

2016 marked the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini Miura. Often acknowledged at the world's first supercar, it's unveiling at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, shocked the autos industry. "For the rest of my life I'll feel happy whenever I look at my Miura," said Ferruccio Lamborghini. "This car left its mark on its age, and I say that nobody has built anything better since." The original Miura had a record-shattering top speed of 280 kph and could do 0-100 kph in just 6.7 seconds thanks to its 350 hp V12. "You buy a Ferrari when you want to be somebody," said Frank Sinatra, who ordered a bright orange Miura for his 54th birthday. "You buy a Lamborghini when you are somebody." Rod Stewart owned two Miuras, including this rare 1972 SV version, both of which came up for sale in recent years fetching record prices. Miura auction prices have been steadily rising. A 1971 Miura S is expected to fetch up to $1.5 million at RM Sotheby's Arizona sale on Jan. 29. The Miura "offered a thrilling combination of not only performance and tremendous speed but also design and technical innovation that were meant to shock and awe," RM Sotheby's notes. In 2012 a long-forgotten 1969 Miura S originally owned by shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis was discovered in a warehouse in Greece. A one-off Miura Roadster, built by Bertone for the 1968 Brussels Auto Show, was a sensation but never went into production.

For the family that rears the namesake bulls, the Lamborghini connection is a mark of prestige.

"It's a tremendous honor and a great level of pride to have the Lamborghini brand have a car named after Miura," said Don Antonio Miura, whose family has bred bulls for 175 years. "The power of the Lamborghini is the same power and force that a raging bull has, in all of its splendor and beauty."

