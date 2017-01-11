Breaking News

Japan rescues 26 North Koreans from sinking ship

By Yoko Wakatsuki, CNN

Updated 10:43 PM ET, Wed January 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The North Korean ship began sinking on Wednesday.
The North Korean ship began sinking on Wednesday.

Tokyo (CNN)Twenty-six North Koreans are in Japanese custody after being pulled from a sinking cargo ship off the coast of Japan late Wednesday.

The Japanese Coast Guard went to the rescue after receiving a distress signal from the ship, which had run into difficulties off Japan's Kyushu Prefecture, 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of the Goto Islands, a spokesman said.
The ship's crew members had evacuated and were on life boats when the Japanese Coast Guard reached them.
    Blurry images show the ship listing.
    Blurry images show the ship listing.
    By early Thursday morning, the ship had completely sunk. All crew members are safe and uninjured, the spokesman said.
    Japan does not have formal diplomatic relations with North Korea.
    Read More
    By Thursday, the ship had sunk completely.
    By Thursday, the ship had sunk completely.
    In late 2015, more than 12 so-called "ghost ships" washed up on Japan's coast.
    The vessels, all of which had dead and decaying bodies inside, are believed to have originated in North Korea.