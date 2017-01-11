Breaking News

Meet the giants of tomorrow: The tallest buildings rising in 2017

By Ian Spula, The Spaces

Updated 10:48 PM ET, Wed January 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

According to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ctbuh.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat&lt;/a&gt;, a building is structurally &quot;topped-off&quot; when it is under construction, and &quot;the highest primary structural element is in place.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Muscling into the top five is this ice-like shard appropriately located in subarctic St Petersburg. Originally planned for the historic city center, the 462-meter tower was relocated to a less congested (and less controversial) area where it will rise as part of a new office and cultural district.&lt;br /&gt;Completion: 2018
Photos: Greater heights
Lakhta Center, St. Petersburg, RussiaAccording to The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, a building is structurally "topped-off" when it is under construction, and "the highest primary structural element is in place."

Muscling into the top five is this ice-like shard appropriately located in subarctic St Petersburg. Originally planned for the historic city center, the 462-meter tower was relocated to a less congested (and less controversial) area where it will rise as part of a new office and cultural district.
Completion: 2018
Hide Caption
1 of 5
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates designed Beijing&#39;s new flagship skyscraper in the form of a &#39;zun&#39; -- an ancient Chinese ceremonial vessel. Climbing 528 meters, its concave shape expands office space on prime high floors. It recalls the slender hourglass figure of Canton Tower, currently China&#39;s second-tallest structure.Completion: 2018
Photos: Greater heights
China Zun, Beijing, ChinaKohn Pedersen Fox Associates designed Beijing's new flagship skyscraper in the form of a 'zun' -- an ancient Chinese ceremonial vessel. Climbing 528 meters, its concave shape expands office space on prime high floors. It recalls the slender hourglass figure of Canton Tower, currently China's second-tallest structure.Completion: 2018
Hide Caption
2 of 5
With shimmering skin, this office/hotel/apartment tower in a major Chinese port city folds and tapers its way to a staggering 530-meter height. It is one of six supertalls designed by Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill currently under construction. They are architects of the reigning world champ Burj Khalifa.Completion: 2018
Photos: Greater heights
Tianjin CTF Finance Centre, Tianjin, ChinaWith shimmering skin, this office/hotel/apartment tower in a major Chinese port city folds and tapers its way to a staggering 530-meter height. It is one of six supertalls designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill currently under construction. They are architects of the reigning world champ Burj Khalifa.Completion: 2018
Hide Caption
3 of 5
Dubbed the Pearl of the North for its giant inset &#39;pearl&#39; housing an executive club, this is the first of two supertalls (&amp;gt; 1,000 feet) anchoring a massive mixed-use master plan at the heart of this important provincial hub. It will top out at a none-too-shabby 568 meters.Completion: 2018
Photos: Greater heights
Global Financial Center, Tower 1, Shenyang, ChinaDubbed the Pearl of the North for its giant inset 'pearl' housing an executive club, this is the first of two supertalls (> 1,000 feet) anchoring a massive mixed-use master plan at the heart of this important provincial hub. It will top out at a none-too-shabby 568 meters.Completion: 2018
Hide Caption
4 of 5
China-based Greenland Group is developing five of the 100 tallest towers currently under construction, including the leader of the pack racing toward a 636-meter summit. Unless Jeddah Tower mounts a miraculous late surge, Wuhan Greenland will edge out Shanghai Tower for World #2 when it tops out next year.Completion: 2018
Photos: Greater heights
Wuhan Greenland Center, Wuhan, ChinaChina-based Greenland Group is developing five of the 100 tallest towers currently under construction, including the leader of the pack racing toward a 636-meter summit. Unless Jeddah Tower mounts a miraculous late surge, Wuhan Greenland will edge out Shanghai Tower for World #2 when it tops out next year.Completion: 2018
Hide Caption
5 of 5
laktha tower 1china zun tower Tianjin CTF Finance Centre, Tianjin, Chinashenyang-baonengwuhan center

The Spaces is a digital publication that covers architecture, design and art.

(CNN)China is raising the stakes in the race for the 'tallest' man-made structures: six of the 10 tallest buildings predicted to top out in 2017 are in this booming corner of the world.

And all are set to exceed the 400-meter mark -- shoulders above 2016's additions.
According to The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, a building is structurally &quot;topped-off&quot; when it is under construction, and &quot;the highest primary structural element is in place.&quot; Wuhan Greenland Center (above), will become China&#39;s tallest building when it tops out next year
According to The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, a building is structurally "topped-off" when it is under construction, and "the highest primary structural element is in place." Wuhan Greenland Center (above), will become China's tallest building when it tops out next year
Read: Spectacular architecture in China's ghost town
    Predicting top-outs is an imperfect science, made difficult by factors including weather and financing.
    Don't be surprised to see a few familiar faces among the jaw-dropping supertalls that are redefining our cities' skylines.
    Read More
    Read: The buildings that will define 2017
    Helping us out with our predictions is The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat -- the global referee for official building heights.
    We cross-checked info from its database against developer websites and forums for skyscraper enthusiasts to get the most accurate read on construction progress.
    See five of the tallest buildings rising in 2017 in the gallery above. For more on this story, head to The Spaces.
    Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world&#39;s second tallest building.
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Shanghai TowerStanding at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 26
    A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;427m (1,401ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    One Vanderbilt Avenue, New YorkA new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.

    Height:     427m (1,401ft)
    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Hide Caption
    2 of 26
    A new megatall skyscraper will dominate the Dubai skyline. Currently unnamed -- &#39;The Tower&#39;, as it&#39;s being referred to by its developers for now -- will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbour, and will be 100m taller than Dubai&#39;s Burj Khalifa -- a skyscraper that is currently the tallest building in the world. Megatall buildings are defined by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as a builidng over 600 meters (1,968 feet) in height. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    The Tower, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesA new megatall skyscraper will dominate the Dubai skyline. Currently unnamed -- 'The Tower', as it's being referred to by its developers for now -- will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbour, and will be 100m taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- a skyscraper that is currently the tallest building in the world. Megatall buildings are defined by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as a builidng over 600 meters (1,968 feet) in height.
    Height: 928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    Hide Caption
    3 of 26
    The expected completion date for the structure is 2020. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe expected completion date for the structure is 2020.

    Height:     928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    Hide Caption
    4 of 26
    The building will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe building will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city.

    Height:     928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    Hide Caption
    5 of 26
    Currently world&#39;s tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;828m (2717ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;163&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAECurrently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.

    Height: 828m (2717ft)
    Floors:     163
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    Hide Caption
    6 of 26
    Another threat to the Burj Khalifa&#39;s tallest building title is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. The tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1,000 meters at a cost of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/30/world/meast/saudi-arabia-worlds-tallest-building-jeddah-tower/&quot;&gt;$1.23 billion&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;3,280ft &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Jeddah Tower, Saudi ArabiaAnother threat to the Burj Khalifa's tallest building title is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. The tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1,000 meters at a cost of $1.23 billion.

    Height:     3,280ft
    Architect: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
    Hide Caption
    7 of 26
    In Feburary, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;1,600m&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;(5,250ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanIn Feburary, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.
    Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
    Architect:     Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    Hide Caption
    8 of 26
    The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named &quot;Next Tokyo 2045,&quot; which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;1,600m&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;(5,250ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanThe 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.

    Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
    Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    Hide Caption
    9 of 26
    In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London&#39;s tallest building. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;300m (984ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;73&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Aroland Holdings
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    1 Undershaft, London, UKIn December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.
    Height: 300m (984ft)
    Floors:     73
    Architect: Aroland Holdings
    Hide Caption
    10 of 26
    1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London&#39;s tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;300m (984ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;73&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Aroland Holdings
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    1 Undershaft, London, UK1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller.

    Height: 300m (984ft)
    Floors:     73
    Architect: Aroland Holdings
    Hide Caption
    11 of 26
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://432parkavenue.com/?state=home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;432 Park Avenue&lt;/a&gt;, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 425.5m (1396ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;85&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect&lt;/strong&gt;: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S.432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.

    Height: 425.5m (1396ft)
    Floors: 85
    Architect: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
    Hide Caption
    12 of 26
    &lt;br /&gt;Completed in 2015, Asia&#39;s tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai&#39;s Pudong district. Estimated to cost&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ft.com/cms/s/2/2b681036-4d17-11e3-bf32-00144feabdc0.html#axzz3xi9b3gIT&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; $2.4 billion&lt;/a&gt;, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;632m (2073ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors:&lt;/strong&gt; 128&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Jun Xia, Gensler&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China
    Completed in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost $2.4 billion, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.

    Height: 632m (2073ft)
    Floors: 128
    Architect: Jun Xia, Gensler
    Hide Caption
    13 of 26
    Situated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://travel.cnn.com/modern-architectural-wonders-middle-east-750096/&quot;&gt;$15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project&lt;/a&gt;, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;601m (1972ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;120&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Dar Al-Handasah Architects&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel, Mecca, Saudi ArabiaSituated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the $15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.

    Height: 601m (1972ft)
    Floors:     120
    Architect: Dar Al-Handasah Architects
    Hide Caption
    14 of 26
    Known as the &quot;Freedom Tower,&quot; One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It&#39;s the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/morganbrennan/2012/04/30/1-world-trade-center-officially-new-yorks-new-tallest-building/#2715e4857a0b564dc6e76cc2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;541.3m (1776 ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;94&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    One World Trade Center, New York, U.S.Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes.

    Height: 541.3m (1776 ft)
    Floors: 94
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    Hide Caption
    15 of 26
    The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world&#39;s tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified &lt;a href=&quot;https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leadership_in_Energy_and_Environmental_Design&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LEED&lt;/a&gt; platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 508m (1667ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;101&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; C.Y. Lee &amp;amp; Partners
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Taipei 101, Taipei, TaiwanThe first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world's tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified LEED platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.

    Height: 508m (1667ft)
    Floors: 101
    Architect: C.Y. Lee & Partners
    Hide Caption
    16 of 26
    Construction of Shanghai&#39;s third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed &quot;The Bottle Opener&quot; was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst &amp;amp; Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 492m (1614.17ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;101&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pederson Fox
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, ChinaConstruction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.

    Height: 492m (1614.17ft)
    Floors: 101
    Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox
    Hide Caption
    17 of 26
    Hong Kong&#39;s tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you&#39;d get a different story. The city&#39;s tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 484m (1588ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors:&lt;/strong&gt; 108&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.

    Height: 484m (1588ft)
    Floors:     108
    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Hide Caption
    18 of 26
    The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it&#39;s been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as &quot;Spiderman,&quot; freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt; 451.9m (1483ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;88&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Cesar Pelli
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.

    Height: 451.9m (1483ft)
    Floors:     88
    Architect: Cesar Pelli
    Hide Caption
    19 of 26
    The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world&#39;s tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill&#39;s Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 450m (1476ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;66&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, ChinaThe architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).

    Height: 450m (1476ft)
    Floors: 66
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    Hide Caption
    20 of 26
    Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul&#39;s first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;556 meters (1824 feet)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kpf.com/about/profile&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South KoreaCompleted in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world.

    Height: 556 meters (1824 feet)
    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    Hide Caption
    21 of 26
    A hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wongtung.com/e_intro.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wong Tung &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt; in Hunan Province&#39;s booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;452 metres (1,482 ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wongtung.com/e_intro.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wong Tung &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Changsha IFS Tower, Changsha, ChinaA hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by Wong Tung & Partners in Hunan Province's booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017.

    Height: 452 metres (1,482 ft)
    Architect: Wong Tung & Partners
    Hide Caption
    22 of 26
    The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;450 meters (1476 feet)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, ChinaThe Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.
    Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)
    Architect:     Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    Hide Caption
    23 of 26
    The World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world&#39;s tallest residential structures. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;442 meters (1450 feet)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pcf-p.com/a/f/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pei Cobb Freed &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    World One, Mumbai, IndiaThe World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world's tallest residential structures.

    Height: 442 meters (1450 feet)
    Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
    Hide Caption
    24 of 26
    This design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;383 meters (1,257 ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dln.com.hk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dennis Lau &amp;amp; Ng Chun Man Architects &amp;amp; Engineers&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Nanning Logan Century 1, Nanning, ChinaThis design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.
    Height:     383 meters (1,257 ft)
    Architect:     Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers
    Hide Caption
    25 of 26
    Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;372 metres (1,220 ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Photos: The world's tallest buildings
    Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, IndiaKohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.

    Height:     372 metres (1,220 ft)
    Architect:     Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Hide Caption
    26 of 26
    shanghai tower 3One Vanderbilt Avenue new york tubai tallest towerdubai tallest tower 2dubai tallest tower 3skyscrapers gallery - Burj KhalifaSaudi freedom tower aerial viewtallest tower tokyo 3tallest tower tokyo 4london tallest building clusterlondon tallest building toparchitecture 432 mainskyscraper-shanghaiMecca CLock Tower hi resOne WTC skylinetaiwan taipei fireworksShanghai world financial centrehong kong iccskyscrapers gallery - Petronas Twin Towersnanjing city wall 1tallest buildings 2016 lotte towertallest buildings 2016 changsha towertallest buildings 2016 suzhou ifstallest buildings 2016 world one mumbaitallest buildings 2016 tallest buildings 2016 three sixty west tower