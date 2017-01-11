Caller to 911 dispatcher: Mom, your house is on fire

Story highlights Dispatcher took 911 call from her daughter saying their house was in flames

Wray remained calm throughout the call

(CNN) Layla Wray is used to dealing with distressed callers all day long. She's a 911 dispatcher in rural Madisonville, Texas.

So maybe that's why she stayed so calm late last weekend when she took a call -- from her teen daughter -- and found out her very own house was burning down.

Dispatcher: "911 what's your emergency?"

Caller: "Mommy, mommy, it's Cassidy. The house is on fire."

Dispatcher: "Your house is on fire, Cassidy?"

