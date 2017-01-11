Caller to 911 dispatcher: Mom, your house is on fire

Story highlights Dispatcher Layla Wray took a call from her daughter saying that their house was flames

Wray remained calm throughout the call

(CNN) Layla Wray is used to dealing with distressed callers all day long. She's a 911 dispatcher in rural Madisonville, Texas.

So maybe that's why she stayed so calm late last weekend when she took a call -- from her teen daughter -- and found out her very own house was burning down.

Dispatcher: "911 what's your emergency?"

Caller: "Mommy, mommy, it's Cassidy. The house is on fire."

Dispatcher: "Your house is on fire, Cassidy?"

