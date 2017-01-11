Story highlights Few superstars in Swaziland can afford to live off music, despite their growing audiences.

If in the West day jobs are the survival technique for emerging artists, in developing countries such as Swaziland -- Africa's last absolute monarchy and one of the smallest countries in the southern hemisphere -- even well-established names get "real jobs".

One of them is jazz artist Thulani Sibiya "Sibiya-T," who works as an electrical engineer during the day. "I'm a father of two young beautiful girls, so I have to work at the same time, and feed them," he says. "I cannot be a jazz artist full time".

Hip hop sensation Zolile Motsa "80 Script" earns his living from car dealing. "I sell vehicles and that's what I'm using to supplement [my living]," he explains. Motsa hopes that this is only a temporary arrangement and that music will become his full time gig.

Bholoja, who brands himself as the father of Swazi-soul music, is one of the few artists who lives off his art. But his way to music wasn't all smooth either. Bholoja applied to do a music degree but after failing to get a scholarship, he went on to study engineering instead. Although he got his diploma, Bholoja didn't stay long in the job because he felt that music was too strong a calling.

