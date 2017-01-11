Opinion: why Ghanaians shouldn't ignore plagiarism row

Story highlights Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, allegedly took to Facebook to "unreservedly apologize."

Akufo-Addo promised that he will eliminate mediocrity from Ghana's government

Natasha Nyanin is Ghanaian writer and creative consultant who lives in New York City. She writes about the arts and culture, fashion, travel with an interest in various modalities of creativity and their intersectionality. She was previously a health scientist for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She writes a blog at The Ecstatic Flash.

(CNN) On Saturday, Ghana swore in her fifth president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a ceremony filled with symbolism of the country's pride and culture. But a day that rang with hope was marred when it became clear that two sections of the president's inaugural speech were carbon copies of the words of two former US Presidents.

In response to the accusation, the incoming administration's Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, is said to have taken to Facebook to state that he "unreservedly apologize[d] for the non-acknowledgement of [the] quote to the original author."He called the error a "complete oversight" and noted that there had been other quotes in the speech that had been attributed to their original sources.

The presidential inauguration was attended by more than 6,000 guests.

By dismissing the lack of citation as an "oversight" and noting other quotes that were attributed Arhin is inferring the act is forgivable. It's like he's saying, this was just a bit of plagiarism, so it's okay. The problem is there's no such thing as a little bit of plagiarism, just like there's no such thing as being a little bit pregnant. You either are or you aren't. Any amount of plagiarism is plagiarism.

The fact other sources were acknowledged and these two were not might bolster the argument that there was a deliberate attempt to pass off the speech as an original work. So, we are faced with two versions of reality: at best an example of shoddy work by a presidential staffer and at worst the unequivocal theft of intellectual property, neither of which bode well.

