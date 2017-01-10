Polar bears will struggle to survive if climate change continues, says report

(CNN) As the Arctic heats up twice as fast as the rest of the world and sea ice and snow declines rapidly, polar bears will struggle to survive, according to a US government report published on Monday.

"Without significant reductions [in global temperatures] ... it is unlikely that polar bears will be recovered," the agency said -- meaning that the species will continue to be considered endangered.

Photo: Vadim Balakin, Russia: "These polar bear remains have been discovered at one of the islands of Northern Svalbard, Norway. While it is not certain whether the polar bear died from starvation or old age, the good condition of its teeth indicate that it is most likely from starvation," wrote Balakin. Via National Geographic Your Shot

Photo: Felicia Hou, USA: "It is almost as if Mother Nature is sending us a warning that if we do not stop destroying the planet now, there may not be one to destroy in the future."

How much further out?

Photo: Long Yat Chau, Hong Kong: "Air pollution, particularly in the form of waste gas from generating stations, is a serious problem in Hong Kong."

Photo: Stuart Chape, Samoa: "This aerial view of the Chong Kneas floating village on Tonle Sap lake, Cambodia, demonstrates just how threatened the great lake is from changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures." Via National Geographic Your Shot

Photo: Tom Schifanella, USA: "Since 2000, Icelandic glaciers have lost 12% of their size, in less than 15 years. Pictured here, Icelandic guide Hanna Pétursdóttir admires an ice cave inside the Svínafellsjökull Glacier, which she notes is rapidly expanding due to the effects of global warming," wrote Schifanella. Via National Geographic Your Shot

Photo: Leung Ka Wa, China: "A visible aspect of climate change is the turbidity in the air. It can be caused by particulates caused by combustion products. The turbid air decreases visibility so it is harder to see the stars in urban areas."

Photo by Hira Ali, Pakistan: "The picture shows a flooding in the mountainous area of Chitral, in the north of Pakistan. There are many glaciers high in the mountain. Due to climate change, for the past two years there has been a lot of flooding and destruction."

Riddhima Singh Bhati, India: "This part of Rajasthan is badly affected by intense heat waves and dryness because of decreased precipitation. The anticipated rise in temperature due to climate change poses formidable challenge to development of livestock in India."

Matuf Ikhsan, Indonesia: "In Gers, France, an irrigation reservoir supplies water to a monocultural field. Here the economy revolves mainly around culinary tourism."

Photo: Ujjal Das, India: "The pic was taken in Puruliya District of West Bengal. This is a drought-prone area and in summertime the whole district becomes dry creating water problem." Via National Geographic Your Shot

Photo: Vladimir Melnik, Russia: "I was in expedition exploring Franz Josef Land archipelago. There was a polar station where people brought dogs as guards against polar bears. The summer is difficult time for bears. In recent years warming in Arctic resulted in loss of sea ice which is critically important for bears as they can hunt only from ice. The bears which stay on the islands doomed to meager ration and go to human settlements," wrote Melnik. Via National Geographic Your Shot

Photo: Probal Rashid. "A flood-affected woman on a raft approaches a boat, searching a dry place to shelter herself in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change," wrote Rashid. Via National Geographic Your Shot

A seal lies near among massive cracks in the sea ice near Ross Island, Antarctica. Photo: Kira Morris, Antarctica. Via National Geographic Your Shot

Photo: Jetje Japhet, South Africa. "These animals have found the secret stash of the orange farmer who dumps the oranges that have fallen from his trees at least 7km away from the orchards to control the breeding of fruit fly. It is the end of a long, dry, winter exacerbated by global warming which makes the winters longer and drier and the summers hotter with less rain in an already dry climate. These animals then behave totally out of character with baboons and warthog still feeding after dark," wrote Japhet. Via National Geographic Your Shot

Photo: Kira Morris. A group of emperor penguins faces a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Via National Geographic Your Shot

The exhibition shows the best 100 photographs from a global competition. "On a recent trip to Indonesia we were saddened to see the huge number of bleached anemones. We expected to see some coral bleaching, but we were surprised by how many anemones were also becoming victims to rising ocean temperatures," wrote photographer Diana Paboojian. Via National Geographic Your Shot

The footage revealed a snapshot of the daily life for a polar bear in the southern Beaufort Sea in the Arctic and allowed scientists to study any changes in the animal's behavior and feeding rates.

The footage highlights the importance of sea ice and how the bears use their incredible sense of smell to hunt down prey.

"Seals will come out to rest (from the cracks in the sea ice) and that's where you find most of the polar bears hunting," the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) UK polar program manager, Rod Downie, told CNN.

The camera allowed scientists to study changes in the animal's behavior and feeding rates.

According to WWF, polar bears spend over 50% of their time hunting, but less than 2% of their attempts are successful.

But it's not just hunting that the polar bears use sea ice for.

"They also need sea ice to travel between areas to find mates -- it's a critical part of their ecosystem [so] if they lose that it's bad news for them," said Downie.

He said the reason why there's increased human-bear conflict is because the animals are hungry and encroaching on community land.

"Because [polar bears are] remaining on land more and more they're coming into contact with human communities ... children might be walking to school and risk the threat of being attacked by a polar bear."

Downie said the normal reaction would be to kill the bear, so the WWF is working to educate communities on other ways they can deter bears -- through firecrackers and correct food storage.

One third of polar bears could disappear this century

In 2008 the US Fish and Wildlife Service listed the polar bears as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and in its new conservation management plan it outlines a number of short-term actions to tackle the threat.

It calls for the reduction of human-bear conflict and hunting, the protection of habitats and the managing and minimizing the risk of oil spills.

It is estimated there is about 26,000 polar bears worldwide, but scientists have predicted it could fall by one third.

While the recovery plan primarily focuses on alternative ways to protect the species, it repeatedly emphasizes the importance of tackling climate change.

"Without decisive action to address Arctic warming, the long-term fate of this species is uncertain," said the Alaska Regional Director of USFWS, Greg Siekaniec.

It's estimated there are about 26,000 polar bears worldwide, but scientists have predicted as temperatures continue to rise, one third of the species could disappear by 2050.

Downie told CNN the effects of climate change is uncharted territory. "In modern history we've not known an Arctic without the polar bears and it would be a tremendous loss to the Arctic, to the Arctic people and to humanity."

What's going on in the Arctic?

Scientists recently released a time-lapse animation that compared Arctic sea ice since 1984 with now -- and the results were startling.

The old sea ice that lasts year after year is smaller than it has been in three decades.

"Rarely have we seen the Arctic show a clearer, stronger or more pronounced signal of persistent warming and its cascading effects on the environment than this year," Jeremy Mathis, director of NOAA's Arctic Research Program, said in a statement.

Young ice has struggled to reach 2 meters thick during winter months and as a consequence, is more likely to melt during the summer.

NASA's Digital Mapping System instrument captured this image of the thin Arctic ice during an Operation IceBridge flight over the Chukchi Sea on Saturday, July 16, 2016.

Temperatures have soared in the Arctic recently and scientists are struggling to explain why.

Air temperatures have been running more than 35 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) above average.