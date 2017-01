Extinction mugshots: 'See this? This is gone'

Story highlights Mark Schlossman has photographed many extinct animals at a museum in Chicago

(CNN) When professional photographers talk about "the field," they're often referring to some far-flung rainforest or iceberg -- a distant locale where they travel to make interesting pictures.

Marc Schlossman means the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

The museum's archives of dead creatures -- many of them extinct in the wild, or well on the way -- has become a professional fascination for the London-based photographer. Growing up in Chicago, he volunteered at "the Field." Now, he has spent the last nine years photographing nearly 140 extinct or at-risk species. Schlossman calls the collection of images "Extinction," and he means that to be a verb. As in, we humans are making these creatures extinct.

"The impetus for the project was outrage at how one species (humans) can have such influence throughout the world and affect every other form of life," he told me.

That's a subject we all should get familiar with, no matter how uncomfortable.

