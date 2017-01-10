Another winter storm set to pound the West

Story highlights Mountain passes in California could get several feet of snow by Wednesday

Chicago also will get blasted with wind gusts as high as 55 mph

(CNN) About 55 million people are under the gun for the next wave of intense winter weather.

"Relentless rain and snow over much of the Western US will be reinvigorated by another powerful storm moving onshore late Tuesday," the National Weather Service said.

California, Nevada and other parts of the West are already grappling with heavy snow, flooding and mudslides . Parts of California have already seen more than 15 inches of rain over the past week, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

"Continued flooding, possible mudslides, rock slides and avalanches could occur in portions of California, Nevada and Oregon," she said.

The storm is expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of rain and up to 3 to 5 feet of snow in higher elevations over the next few days, she said.

