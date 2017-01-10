Teddy bear, girl reunited after Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

(CNN) Courtney Gelinas and Rufus go way back.

The chocolate brown teddy bear was a gift from Courtney's grandfather, who named it and died shortly after. That was 10 years ago.

Since then, Courtney has never spent a night apart from Rufus. She's taken the bear with her on every overnight trip, on every vacation, and even to "every water park in Ohio, Michigan and Ontario," according to Kim Lariviere, Courtney's mother.

"He doesn't go anywhere without us," she said.

Courtney Gelinas and her beloved teddy bear, Rufus.

That is, until Friday.

Read More